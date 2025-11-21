© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (20251121 S3ENovVidExclSpecial7) The Dummy [side of] Policy Of Crash Test Dummies
Also - related - see: https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2024/10/government-regulations-and-automobiles-yes-ties-to-nwowefetc-14891.html
as well as completely unrelated to this, but dropped today on BeforeItsNews:
https://beforeitsnews.com/war-on-terror/2025/11/the-nigerian-question-2447667.html
and more: https://tinyurl.com/JLDArticles as well as https://tinyurl.com/JLDonTLB