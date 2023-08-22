Vivek Ramaswamy vs. Bill Maher's Trump Derangement Syndrome on Full Display

Vivek Ramaswamy went on Bill Maher's club random podcast, and parried the blows of bills Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Vivek is incredibly articulate, personable, and convincing, and the conversation as a whole was completely enjoyable, but the MSNBC talking points have afflicted Maher.
#vivekramaswamy #vivek #billmaher #TDS
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there. send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers! Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4 YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.