Maria Zeee-UK Kids Flagged as 'Terrorists', Australia's Dangerous "Hate Speech" Bill

Daily Pulse Ep 174 | The UK government has launched a chilling game across schools which spies on children and refers them to a counter-terrorism unit if they oppose mass migration, Australia's dangerous 'Hate Speech' Bill is the worst of its kind, and a shocking twist in the story of a study linking vaccines to cancer.