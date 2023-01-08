Create New Account
klaus schwab; you will own nothing and be happy -when we kill you
pacsteam.org
Published 20 hours ago

Uploaded for pacsteam.org


The first main part of this film is clips called WEF propaganda video = Royal Nazi Lodges want you DEAD, "Remember When Alex Jones Warned Jesse Ventura The Government Would Use Vaccines As A Soft Kill Platform" and "The Great Reset Remix"



Back in 2009 Alex Jones appeared on Jesse Ventura's Conspiracy Theory The Great Culling Episode where he and Dr Rima Laibow warned Jesse that the government throught the UN and WHO would create a pandemic and use vaccines as a sterilant and soft kill bio weapon.



Website: http://pacsteam.org


PLEASE SHARE


nwoendtimelodges

