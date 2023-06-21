"At the IMF we are working hard on the concept of a global CBDC platform and so to eliminate your privacy and freedom” ~ International MAFIA FEDERATION (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

The head corporate lackey of the International (Rothschild) Mafia Federation (IMF) has announced that the global(ist) body is “working hard” on the development of a single “global” digital currency. ("Single global" because centralized totalitarian control of every human on the entire planet (one tyranny for all) is the objective).

During a presentation at a conference in Morocco, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgievahe announced the plan to introduce a universal Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). I.E. a universal control grid, where every slave to the globalist crime syndicate, around the world, must be trapped in.

The announcement comes as the globalist owned and run corporate management teams, called "governments", around the world, are ordered to shift toward a cashless society and eliminate physical cash altogether, therewith effectively removing ALL privacy and freedom, for ALL human cattle around the world.

According to Georgievahe, the International Mafia Federation plans to roll out one single digital currency, for one single totalitarian control grid, that will be accepted globally in an effort to “connect countries”, into one globalist crime syndicate slave farm, and make transactions “fairer.”

“At the IMF, we are working hard on the concept of a global CBDC platform,” Georgievahe announced.

She continued by declaring that CBDCs need to be interoperable between countries because “If we are to be successful, CBDCs could not be fragmented national propositions.”, as this would defeat the entire purpose of the plan to install a global slave farm for all human cattle, under one diktat from the crime syndicate.

“To have transactions more efficient and fairer, we need systems that connect countries (I.E. farms),” Georgieva continued.

