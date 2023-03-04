Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tom Fitton Judicial Watch - CPAC 2023
58 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop now

Tom Fitton Judicial Watch - CPAC 2023 Washington D.C. - 3/4/2023"Fed law sets an Election Day, not an Election Week or Election Month or Election Winter. On Election Day, Trump had the votes to win the presidency. These vote totals were changed because of unprecedented and extraordinary counting after Election Day." @JudicialWatch  @CPAC    

https://twitter.com/i/status/1631292568553095170 

Keywords
judicial watchtom fittonmarch 3wash dccpac 2023

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket