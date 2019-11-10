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10/11/19 #CALLMEDONALD: TRUMPING Yavonovich, Brennan, Graham #CAFIREGATE
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37 views • October 14, 2019
#CALLMEDONALD: TRUMPING Yavonovich, Brennan, Graham #CAFIREGATE
15,548 views
•Oct 11, 2019
1.7K
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You Are Free TV
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10/11: Today we see CA on fire while TRUMP secures a Phase 1 China deal and succeeds in Keeping America Great. But, the deep state criminals continue to expose themselves! Brennan to be questioned by DOJ, Hillary to be deposed by Judicial Watch's FOIA requests. JUSTICE PHASE is in Full Play!!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary ohttps://zoom.us/j/969618634n globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.the5gsummit.com
https://petsandgmos.com/wp-content/up...
https://phibetaiota.net/2019/10/speci...
https://www.bostonherald.com/2019/10/...
http://vaxtruth.org/2014/06/pandas-an...
http://leozagami.com/2019/10/09/cia-h...
https://gosint.wordpress.com/2019/05/...
https://www.theepochtimes.com/justice...
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/art...
https://apostrophe.ua/en/article/poli...
https://rutgers.forums.rivals.com/thr...
https://www.koco.com/article/official...
Please watch the Ethiopian immigrant pray for POTUS at the Young Black Leadership Conference last week:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QQqj...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-10-0...
https://www.wsfa.com/2019/09/29/repor...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
15,548 views
•Oct 11, 2019
1.7K
19
Share
Save
You Are Free TV
80.5K subscribers
10/11: Today we see CA on fire while TRUMP secures a Phase 1 China deal and succeeds in Keeping America Great. But, the deep state criminals continue to expose themselves! Brennan to be questioned by DOJ, Hillary to be deposed by Judicial Watch's FOIA requests. JUSTICE PHASE is in Full Play!!
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary ohttps://zoom.us/j/969618634n globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.the5gsummit.com
https://petsandgmos.com/wp-content/up...
https://phibetaiota.net/2019/10/speci...
https://www.bostonherald.com/2019/10/...
http://vaxtruth.org/2014/06/pandas-an...
http://leozagami.com/2019/10/09/cia-h...
https://gosint.wordpress.com/2019/05/...
https://www.theepochtimes.com/justice...
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/art...
https://apostrophe.ua/en/article/poli...
https://rutgers.forums.rivals.com/thr...
https://www.koco.com/article/official...
Please watch the Ethiopian immigrant pray for POTUS at the Young Black Leadership Conference last week:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QQqj...
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-10-0...
https://www.wsfa.com/2019/09/29/repor...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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