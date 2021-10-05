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Mandela Effect: Large Haldron Collider changed to "Hadron" -Gotthard Base Tunnel 9/11 time loop
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149 views • October 05, 2021
some clues in pictures...and some more CERN residual data - LHC stuff
and the whacked out change of Brussel Sprouts to Brussels Sprouts...with a bit of Gotthard Base Tunnel opening ceremony ...symbolizing the 9/11 timeloop ...with a dash of Skull and Bones...and the skull of Geronimo....Isaiah 11: 6-9 and our helm has been jaded by an AI - original music by james rhodes - this channel is NOT monetized
and the whacked out change of Brussel Sprouts to Brussels Sprouts...with a bit of Gotthard Base Tunnel opening ceremony ...symbolizing the 9/11 timeloop ...with a dash of Skull and Bones...and the skull of Geronimo....Isaiah 11: 6-9 and our helm has been jaded by an AI - original music by james rhodes - this channel is NOT monetized
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