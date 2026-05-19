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Escape The Fate Makes "Tour Thai" - COOKING AT 65MPH Ep. 60
Escape The Fate Makes "Tour Thai" - COOKING AT 65MPH Ep. 60
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
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Premieres 05/21/26, 04:05 PM

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On this episode of DTB’s “Cooking at 65mph”, Craig Mabbitt, vocalist of the hard rock band, Escape The Fate, prepares his special “Tour Thai” recipe, while on Lacuna Coil’s “Sleepless Empire Tour 2026” with Vowws and AXTY. Escape The Fate is currently supporting their newest single, Déjà Vu.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - March 29, 2026

Location - Concord Music Hall in Chicago, IL


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VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:35 Skip Intro

01:34 Cooking

10:19 Serving & Tasting


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
hard rockcookingdigital tour buscooking at 65mphescape the fateescape the fate digital tour busescape the fate cooking at 65mphescape the fate interviewescape the fate bandescape the fate musiccraig mabbittcraig mabbitt digital tour buscraig mabbitt cooking at 65mphcraig mabbitt interviewcraig mabbitt bandcraig mabbitt musicescape the fate cookingescape the fate recipecraig mabbitt cookingcraig mabbitt recipeescape the fate hard rock
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:35Skip Intro

01:34Cooking

10:19Serving & Tasting

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