Muhammad, Quran & Hadith Catholic Doctrine Exposed. Islam & The Longest Slave Trade Still Operating

The False Prophet Muhammad lived in a society where slavery was already established, and early Islamic sources report that he owned, bought, sold, and freed slaves, including Black African slaves. The Arab slave trade developed centuries before the transatlantic European slave trade which was fronted by Catholicism and expanded from the 15th to the 19th centuries. Both systems resulted in the enslavement and exploitation of millions of Africans, causing widespread suffering and lasting effects on African societies. Just as slavery is an affront to the name Christian and disqualifies Catholicism as true Christianity. Islam and Muhammad promoting and taking part in slavery disqualifies him being in line with the previous messengers showing him to be a false prophet (antichrist) with no message from God.





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One of the lesser-known subjects in Islamic history is the role of slavery during the lifetime of Muhammad and how it is described in the Quran and the Hadith. In this video, we examine primary Islamic sources, including *Sahih Muslim* and *Sahih al-Bukhari*, to explore what they record about slavery, ownership, and the buying and selling of enslaved people. Among these accounts is *Sahih Muslim 1602*, which describes Muhammad purchasing one enslaved person by exchanging two Black slaves. Rather than relying on modern opinions or assumptions, we will look directly at the historical texts themselves and compare what they say with the claims often made about Islam today.





The Arab slave trade did precede the transatlantic slave trade by about 700 years. The Arab trade began in the 7th century (around the 600s CE) following the expansion of Islam into North Africa, whereas the transatlantic slave trade began in the 1500s (16th century).

Timeline and Origins

• Arab Slave Trade: Started in the mid-7th century (circa 650 CE) and lasted for over 1,3 centuries into the 20th century.

• Transatlantic Slave Trade: Began in the early 1500s as European powers started shipping enslaved Africans to the Americas, lasting until the 19th century.

Routes and Destinations

• Arab Trade Routes: Operated across the Sahara Desert, the Red Sea, and the Indian Ocean, targeting East Africa, Central Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Enslaved people were sent to North Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia.

Transatlantic Routes: Operated mainly out of West and Central Africa, transporting captives across the Atlantic Ocean directly to North America, South America, and the Caribbean.

Scale and Purpose

• Arab Trade Labor: Estimated to have involved between 10 to 18 million enslaved people. Captives served as domestic workers, concubines, soldiers, and laborers. Wikipedia +2

• Transatlantic Trade Labor: Estimated to have involved around 12 to 13 million enslaved people, primarily focused on heavy agricultural field labor on colonial plantations.





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