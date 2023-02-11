Stephen Flood: We Now Have All The Components For Global Conflict

GoldCore CEO Stephen Flood gives us a situation report on the state of the world economy and says we are in the beginning stages of a monetary experiment based on a unipolar system. The exorbitant privilege bestowed to the U.S. and the dollar in that system is now being abused as we shift toward a multipolar world. When inflation begins to occur, people and governments begin to act desperately, and we now have all of the components for global military conflict. In terms of preparing for the fallout on an individual level, he says that owning precious metals is an essential act of personal sovereignty. He discusses the different ways one can purchase gold, how much to proportion, as well as a potential future price. He also gives his thoughts on CBDCs, the Social Credit System, Bitcoin, and crypto.





Websites

GoldCore https://www.goldcore.com

GoldNomics - Cash or Gold Bullion? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HaqwFJj4ZY





About Stephen Flood

Stephen is the CEO of GoldCore and has been part of the company for over a decade. Ensuring the business runs effectively, he works with select clients and strategic partners to cultivate new business opportunities.





After a BSc Hons degree in Business at Portobello Business College in Dublin, Ireland, Stephen began his career in finance. He held financial and trading posts in New York, before joining Goldman Sachs as a Sales Trader in Equity Derivatives.





Later returning to Ireland from the US, he put his experience in trading, risk, and financial markets at Goldman to good use. His entrepreneurial drive led him to establish his own financial services firm at GoldCore. Stephen now leads a group of professionals who advise clients on gold and silver purchasing.





He is married with three young, lively boys, and, when he's not at work, he loves the outdoor life. He resides in the rural Dublin Mountains and enjoys mountain walking and biking with the family.





