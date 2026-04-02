Wise Words to share. Jesus really is coming so very soon, Psalm 32 & 86:5 Repent & Believe The Gospel 1 Corinthians 15:1-4. 2 Cor 7:1 Today is the day of Salvation.

Mathew 11 https://www.textusreceptusbibles.com/Tyndale/44/17 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vcY2UkEZECg

16, ¶ But whereunto shall I liken this generation? It is like unto children sitting in the markets, and calling unto their fellows,

17, And saying, We have piped unto you, and ye have not danced; we have mourned unto you, and ye have not lamented.

18, For John came neither eating nor drinking, and they say, He hath a devil.

19, The Son of man came eating and drinking, and they say, Behold a man gluttonous, and a winebibber, a friend of publicans and sinners. But *wisdom is justified of her children.

*Explanation: Wisdom is justified & c. that is / they that are the children of God / receive His doctrine & His Word as Truth & Wisdom / although the contrary part do not so receive it.

20, Then began he to upbraid the cities wherein most of his mighty works were done, because they repented not:

21, Woe unto thee, Chorazin! woe unto thee, Bethsaida! for if the mighty works, which were done in you, had been done in Tyre and Sidon, they would have repented long ago in sackcloth and ashes.

22, But I say unto you, It shall be more tolerable for Tyre and Sidon at the day of judgment, than for you.

23, And thou, Capernaum, which art exalted unto heaven, shalt be brought down to hell: for if the mighty works, which have been done in thee, had been done in Sodom, it would have remained until this day.

24, But I say unto you, That it shall be more tolerable for the land of Sodom in the day of judgment, than for thee.





Acts 17