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COVID-19 Vaccine: No Known Cure: Premeditated Murder (?).
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133 views • May 15, 2021
AZ/J&J shot injects spike proteins directly into body.
- Adenovirus delivery system.
Moderna/Pfizer shot forces the body to create spike proteins.
Spike proteins cause blood clots. Eat the brain, heart, lungs and placenta.
- By the time people start to react to blod clots, it will be too late.
- Makes people hypersensitive to any virus they encounter.
- Damage structures inside every one of your cells. Mitochondria being fragmented/blown up.
-- Body creates spiked bullets damaging your cells.
Fear drives compliance, compliance creates control of the population. The Covid-19 virus is five viruses (with HIV); HIV delivery system.
The entire Dr. Jane Ruby interview can be watched here:
Audit Proves Arizona was Stolen from Trump and the American People - FULL SHOW 5/14/21
https://banned.video/watch?id=609f06d2ffc2502c1a0e0c85
- Adenovirus delivery system.
Moderna/Pfizer shot forces the body to create spike proteins.
Spike proteins cause blood clots. Eat the brain, heart, lungs and placenta.
- By the time people start to react to blod clots, it will be too late.
- Makes people hypersensitive to any virus they encounter.
- Damage structures inside every one of your cells. Mitochondria being fragmented/blown up.
-- Body creates spiked bullets damaging your cells.
Fear drives compliance, compliance creates control of the population. The Covid-19 virus is five viruses (with HIV); HIV delivery system.
The entire Dr. Jane Ruby interview can be watched here:
Audit Proves Arizona was Stolen from Trump and the American People - FULL SHOW 5/14/21
https://banned.video/watch?id=609f06d2ffc2502c1a0e0c85
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