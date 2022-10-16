Haitian singer 𝙈𝙞𝙠𝙖𝙗𝙚𝙣 𝙙𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙚 during Carimi concert in Paris 💉🫀☠️

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Haitian singer Mikaben dies on stage during Carimi concert in Paris. Haitian singer Mikaben, real name Michael Benjamin, 41, collapsed on the stage Saturday night at the Accor Arena in Bercy. VicIt was to be a party night for Haitian music.
Six years after their separation, the members of Carimi met in the evening at the Accor Arena in Bercy in Paris to celebrate the twenty years of this legendary Haitian group.
But the evening turned tragic.
Mikaben, invited to sing by Camini, had just performed his hit “Ou Pati” in front of 10,000 people, when he felt unwell leaving the stage.
Rescuers arrived quickly on the spot but were unable to resuscitate the singer.
https://newsrnd.com/life/2022-10-16-haitian-singer-mikaben-dies-on-stage-during-carimi-concert-in-paris.SJbXOcUtXj.html
Source @𝙀𝙉𝘿 ILLUMINATI 🔺️❌