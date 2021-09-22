My First Showdown A& Throw Down With Evil Fauci in White House Situation Room

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Dr. Peter Navarro on In Trump Time: My first showdown and throw down with the evil Fauci in the White House Situation Room. Dr. Navarro posts GETTR video clip Tuesday Sept. 21st introducing excerpts on evil Fauci and the CCP virus pandemic.