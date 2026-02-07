🚨Ghislaine Maxwell lies when asked if she recruited underage girls for Epstein

🚨 Ghislaine Maxwell outright lies when asked if she recruited underage girls for Epstein.

Adding : Deposition Excerpt of Ghislaine Maxwell in Giuffre v. Maxwell Case - 2016

Questions about massages, sexual trafficking, and underage females

McCawley continues questioning, asking whether Maxwell participated in massages with Jeffrey Epstein and another female between 1992 and 2009. Defense counsel again instructs Maxwell not to answer questions he views as involving consensual adult conduct while permitting questions about alleged illegal activity. McCawley emphasizes that the case involves sexual trafficking, sexual abuse, and Maxwell's interactions with other females. The excerpt concludes with questions about whether Maxwell ever gave Epstein a massage with a female under 18, or observed Epstein receiving massages or being in the presence of females under 18, all of which Maxwell denies, before beginning an incomplete answer about having friends with children.

More: Deposition Excerpt of Ghislaine Maxwell in Giuffre v. Maxwell Case

This document is Exhibit 2 to a court filing in the civil case Virginia L. Giuffre v. Ghislaine Maxwell in the Southern District of New York. It is a partial transcript of the videotaped deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell, taken on April 22, 2016, at the offices of Boies Schiller & Flexner in New York and recorded by Magna Legal Services. The introductory pages identify the case caption, note that the transcript is confidential, and list appearances of counsel for the plaintiff and defendant, as well as the court reporter and videographer. The excerpted testimony focuses on questioning about massages involving Virginia Roberts, Jeffrey Epstein, and other females at locations including Epstein's West Palm Beach home. Plaintiff's counsel, primarily Sigrid McCawley, asks Maxwell about whether she participated in or observed massages involving Epstein, Virginia Roberts, other females, and individuals under the age of 18. Defense counsel Jeffrey S. Pagliuca repeatedly objects on grounds including form, foundation, relevance, and privacy, and instructs Maxwell not to answer questions relating to what he characterizes as consensual adult interactions between Maxwell and Epstein. Plaintiff's counsel argues that such questions are relevant to allegations of sexual trafficking and sexual abuse. The excerpt ends with questions about whether Maxwell observed underage females in Epstein's presence at his home and Maxwell beginning an answer about having friends with children.

Link to the 2016 interview, to a PDF with 465 pages:

Adding: Here's the new Maxwell interview, in 2025, links to.

Adding, Maxwell's court document:

COUNT ONE

(Conspiracy to Entice Minors to Travel to Engage in Illegal Sex Acts)

Adding:

Did Ghislaine Maxwell have a role in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance?

McCann, the 3-year-old British girl who disappeared from a Lagos, Portugal holiday apartment in 2007, turned into what UK media have characterized as “the most heavily reported missing-person case in modern history.” She was never found.

👉The DoJ’s Epstein file dump includes startling new allegations: an online tip posted to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center by a person claiming to have spotted McCann with Maxwell in late 2009.

“The woman I saw looked just like Ghislaine Maxwell. I reported the sighting to the police but thought I would report it to you aswell, [sic]” the report said.

❗️The report indicated that the woman with the girl who looked like Maxwell was “trying to hurry” the little girl “along and seemed agitated that I was there,” and that the girl “kept on turning round to look at me.”

“There was also a middle aged man with them but he was walking much further ahead.”

➡️Unfortunately, the report redacted the possible sighting location, leaving it unclear where it may have taken place. The complainant’s address was stated as being in the UK.

The latest tranche of DoJ files have proven the darkest yet, signaling that Epstein and Maxwell’s abuse appeared to have extended beyond teenage girls, and to have included prepubescent children.





