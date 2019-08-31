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VITAL & Valuable, Conscious & Subconscious tests
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40 views • August 31, 2019
These are the first two kinesiology muscle tests I do on every patient, every visit in my holistic chiropractic office. If they cannot pass these two simple tests, we correct them before moving on to any others ! That means sympathetic & parasympathetic overwhelm ! Must be corrected for HEALTH
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