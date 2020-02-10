Happy New Year To The Trees! The Energetic Realities Underlying 'Tu B'Shvat'

In Memorandum of Kosher Torah school member/student Tex, may he rest in peace with the awakening of the trees :-)Dedicated to my canine son, Tex, a great human soul, now free, and at peace.Energy is the reality underlying everything in our existence.Torah is our guide to balancing and harmonizing cosmic, universal, and earthly energy.Wave function and particle function, the two Names of God, Elohim and YHWH.Halakha, usually interpreted to mean “Jewish Law” should more properly be understood as the Torah Dao, the natural way to live in harmony with nature’s energy.The New Year for Trees (in the Northern Hemisphere) is the moment when the cycle of earth energy shifts from low and into high.Only one who is in proper meditative touch will be able to experience the reality of these things.Interested in more?You know what to do!Join the KosherTorah School. You are definitely welcome!If you want to learn with us, then make the investment in our School,and in yourself.It will be one of the wisest investments you will ever make.Come, check out more about us online at www.koshertorah.com. Welcome!This lesson is offered to you for free.Please express your appreciation by making a donation here: