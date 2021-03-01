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Gen. Flynn And Sidney Powell Drop Truth Bombs In New Podcast
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520 views • March 01, 2021
Gen Flynn and super attorney Sidney Powell were recently invited to the Erskine Podcast.
As always, they both didn’t disappoint.
Within the first few minutes Powell came out and said “There is enough evidence in the cases before them or enough evidence in the public now to more than reverse the election in at least five states.”
Powell also shared her frustrations on the SCOTUS “sticking their head in the sand” whenever evidence of election fraud is handed to them.
Gen Flynn added to the conversation with Erskine and stated that a “Citizen Commission” should be created to safeguard our elections and make sure they abide by our Constitution.
As always, they both didn’t disappoint.
Within the first few minutes Powell came out and said “There is enough evidence in the cases before them or enough evidence in the public now to more than reverse the election in at least five states.”
Powell also shared her frustrations on the SCOTUS “sticking their head in the sand” whenever evidence of election fraud is handed to them.
Gen Flynn added to the conversation with Erskine and stated that a “Citizen Commission” should be created to safeguard our elections and make sure they abide by our Constitution.
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