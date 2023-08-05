Do These Exercises Today! | Barbara O’Neill EP4

What is high intensity interval training (HIIT) and why is it so popular? Barbara O’Neill looks at the benefits of HIIT. Learn what happens within your cells during HIIT to see why it’s so effective at burning fat, strengthening muscle, and slowing the aging process.
She also looks at the benefits of rebounding. Learn why nothing beats rebounding for lymphatic drainage, and how you can strengthen your whole body simply by rebounding a few minutes each day.
New How To Country Channel Link:
/ @howtocountry5591
New Truth Matters Shorts Channel Link::
/ @truthmatters-shorts744
Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o...
For Uncensored Content Watch on ADtv: https://adtv.watch
Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org
Join Us at Our Next Event!
https://events.amazingdiscoveries.org/
#DoTheseExercisesToday #barbaraoneill #AmazingDiscoveries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.