Do These Exercises Today! | Barbara O’Neill EP4
What is high intensity interval training (HIIT) and why is it so popular? Barbara O’Neill looks at the benefits of HIIT. Learn what happens within your cells during HIIT to see why it’s so effective at burning fat, strengthening muscle, and slowing the aging process. She also looks at the benefits of rebounding. Learn why nothing beats rebounding for lymphatic drainage, and how you can strengthen your whole body simply by rebounding a few minutes each day. New How To Country Channel Link:    / @howtocountry5591   New Truth Matters Shorts Channel Link::    / @truthmatters-shorts744   Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o... For Uncensored Content Watch on ADtv: https://adtv.watch Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org Join Us at Our Next Event! https://events.amazingdiscoveries.org/ #DoTheseExercisesToday #barbaraoneill #AmazingDiscoveries

