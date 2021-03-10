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US media is 'obsessed with showing how normal Joe Biden is'
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120 views • March 10, 2021
Sky News host Paul Murray says the US media has been “obsessed with everything to show Joe Biden as normal” as seen by the focus on his dogs.
“This is a playbook that has been used by old Swampy Joe for a long time back when he could complete a sentence, this was the way he used to humanise himself when he was vice president,” he said.
Mr Biden's dogs in the White House have recently been sent back to Delaware after one of them attacked security, however after the incident, the press moved to asking about the possibility of a White House cat.
“The press corp … in a press conference with the White House Briefing Room they actually asked this question," Mr Murray said.
“This is a playbook that has been used by old Swampy Joe for a long time back when he could complete a sentence, this was the way he used to humanise himself when he was vice president,” he said.
Mr Biden's dogs in the White House have recently been sent back to Delaware after one of them attacked security, however after the incident, the press moved to asking about the possibility of a White House cat.
“The press corp … in a press conference with the White House Briefing Room they actually asked this question," Mr Murray said.
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