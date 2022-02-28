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Congressional Candidate Brett Guillory: America is Supporting Ukraine Because of Joe Biden’s Corrupt Ties To Barisma
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61 views • February 28, 2022
Brett Guillory is running for Congress in the state of Texas as an outsider and principled conservative. He’s not afraid to say it like it is, and that’s exactly what we got in this interview. We covered a lot of topics, including election fraud and covid-19, but what I found extremely interesting was his take on the corrupt politicians, including the Alleged President Joe Biden and his corrupt ties to Barisma and Ukraine.
For more information on Brett Guillory and to contribute and get involved in his campaign, please visit http://brettguillaryforcongress.com.
With the Russia and Ukraine war ramping up, it would not be out of the realm of possibility that the markets are going to fluctuate because of the uncertainty in world events. It might be time to consider investing in gold. Buy your Gold and Silver from true America-First patriots. Contact Our Gold Guy and protect yourself through the coming (and current) economic turmoil. Visit http://ourgoldguy.com and let him know that Jeff Dornik sent you.
For more information on Brett Guillory and to contribute and get involved in his campaign, please visit http://brettguillaryforcongress.com.
With the Russia and Ukraine war ramping up, it would not be out of the realm of possibility that the markets are going to fluctuate because of the uncertainty in world events. It might be time to consider investing in gold. Buy your Gold and Silver from true America-First patriots. Contact Our Gold Guy and protect yourself through the coming (and current) economic turmoil. Visit http://ourgoldguy.com and let him know that Jeff Dornik sent you.
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