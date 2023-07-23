THIS Will Destroy America... Here's How To Protect Yourself _ Charlie Robinson (Monero Magazine)

Mirrored from : https://vigilante.tv/w/v5frwNZwrwuYVV7Cmc77oK
Monero Magazine is a Monero news sharing website that shares a percentage of revenue with content creators. (Launching 2023)
LIKE & SUBSCRIBE to stay up to date with all things Monero.
We sat down with Charlie Robinson to discuss:
Donation Address: 86uf1SreysKGkF8Gv6uGJE2TK2SAw59Er2sCYxRJQ96aDaNYeXPnbTD4Th3tVHGo5vd2A1YTDW4LcfZm4zmHUwZKR7Ffb6q
ALL DONATIONS WILL BE USED TO SPREAD MONERO!!!
00:00 - 00:17 Welcome, Charlie
00:17 - 07:53 Destruction of American Empire
07:53 - 16:12 Americas Support Pillars & Detonator 1
6:12 - 20:47 Events & Timelines
20:47 - 25:01 Why Destroy America
25:02 - 28:15 Who Are "They"?
28:15 - 30:24 How Do We Save Ourselves?
30:24 - 31:28 Thank You, Charlie
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.