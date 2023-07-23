THIS Will Destroy America... Here's How To Protect Yourself _ Charlie Robinson (Monero Magazine)

Mirrored from : https://vigilante.tv/w/v5frwNZwrwuYVV7Cmc77oK

We sat down with Charlie Robinson to discuss:

Controlled Demolition of the American Empire

America’s Support Pillars

How Will It Play Out?

Who Are “They”?

00:00 - 00:17 Welcome, Charlie

00:17 - 07:53 Destruction of American Empire

07:53 - 16:12 Americas Support Pillars & Detonator 1

6:12 - 20:47 Events & Timelines

20:47 - 25:01 Why Destroy America

25:02 - 28:15 Who Are "They"?

28:15 - 30:24 How Do We Save Ourselves?

30:24 - 31:28 Thank You, Charlie