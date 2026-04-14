Hezbollah targeting the Yiftah Barracks in northern Israel using Sayyad-2 (also known as T2 & Sayyad-107) loitering munitions

Hezbollah (Lebanon) has released footage showing the targeting of the Yiftah Barracks in northern Israel using Sayyad-2 (also known as T2 and Sayyad-107) loitering munitions.

Adding, recent:

⚡️🇮🇱 Hezbollah carried out a sophisticated ambush, where Israeli occupation forces entered a house in Bint Jbeil, only to discover that the house was fully rigged with explosives. There were 7 casualties, including both dead and wounded, as a preliminary report. While the occupation forces were trying to evacuate injured and dead personnel, they were attacked with direct fire.

Adding, from an Image shown today:

⚠️ Hezbollah unveils new stealth drone amid ramped-up strikes from Israel

This latest UAV is capable of avoiding radar and navigating through buildings, carrying a 5 kg explosive payload, and has a range of dozens of kilometers, Hezbollah says.

👉 The group’s media wing describes the drone as one of the most capable aerial weapons Hezbollah has ever deployed.

Its recent assault came as a direct response to "ceasefire violations and repeated attacks" targeting southern Lebanon, Hezbollah states.