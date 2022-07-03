Bringing Web 3.0 and Lending Down to the Community Level | w/Nathan Phillips and ReSource Network

#web3 #barter #community

Have You Ever Thought About For What You Actually Use Money?

I have been on the journey to become decentralized and as sovereign as possible over the last decade and one of the major barriers is money! At one stage or another in order to play in our debt-based economy, we have to use the United States Dollar (the Federal Reserve Note.) Fiat currencies (paper money issues with nothing tangible behind them) are dying at an ever accelerating rate and no community is untouched.

Wouldn't it be amazing if there was a way to bring back the exchange of value and ease of transactions that paper money provides but with the security and transparency that blockchain and cryptographic technology allows?

Introducing Resource Network!



Nathan Phillips is the Head of Community and Market Development for a new DeFi project that is doing just that. Resource Network is a modern barter and credit lending network build on top of the Celo protocol that is bringing community services and trade into the 21st century with the power and transparency that Open-Source blockchain tech has come to be known for!

Are you in the Asheville, NC | Chattanooga, TN | Austin, TX area?

Do you want to participate in and grow with a community-based Web 3.0 project that rewards participants and has all the features that banks provide built in?



▶️Learn about Resource:

https://resource.finance



Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/c/ReSourceOfficial

FB: https://www.facebook.com/resourcenetwork1



▶️Find me on Resource:

https://app.resource.market/CultivatedChange



▶️Apply for ReSource (in those 3 cities)

https://bit.ly/3QYz6qW​



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