Babylon is fallen: Roman Catholic church sings praises to Lucifer!
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Bless Abundantly


The Vatican is home to satan as the dragon, which is satan in Revelation 12:9, gives its power, seat and authority to the Vatican beast in Revelation 13:2. And now, you have choir singers singing to Lucifer!


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]

