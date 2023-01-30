The AzovMena Prophesy

In 2007, Pastor Phillip Barnett had a dream. It depicted 8 nukes striking eastern Ukraine. Pastor Burnett had seen the dream once before back in the 90's, but this time he also saw a warning about two evacuations of Kiev.
