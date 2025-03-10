America Is A Premium Market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
External Revenue
* If you want access to this market, there is going to be a toll.
* That will work to the benefit of the American people.
* It will drive high value-added (a) manufacturing jobs and (b) investments back to the U.S.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 4325 (10 March 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6qflc2-episode-4325-three-prong-approach-to-securing-american-sovereignty.html