Docudrama Movie Director: Open Border Terrorism Threat 'Beyond Belief'

A self-described registered Democrat who is the director of a new docudrama called 'America Invaded' says that with the border crisis continuing to grow it has now exposed the nation to more of a terrorism threat than during the days leading up to 9/11. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
