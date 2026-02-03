© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Do The Powers That Be Suppress Amazing Inventions
That would Help All Mankind?
‘Fritz Freud’
An inventor, tells how he created a transportation system that could go around the world in four hours!
It works in space and could eliminate the aviation system and the need for oil. Join me for part two, where he speaks about more of the story.
Patent Link:
patents.google.com/patent/WO2009135389A1/en
Total Freedom
An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,
featured on www.Rinalynn.com delivers compelling, faith-based information
from people to people around the World, across multiple walks of life.
This dynamic program offers interviews with real people, with real stories, and the power of a God, who transforms lives even in the most extraordinary circumstances.
“With a weekly reach exceeding 2 million potential listeners on the Radio
and now offered on Roku & Amazon Fire
with a combined potential reach in excess of 200 million…
To watch on TV just search for and open the "Last Christian Media" app from
either the Roku or Amazon Fire Store.”
Sponsor Ads Available:
One monthly fee
Now gives you almost unlimited reach, that never stops
15, 30, 60 seconds
Contact me: [email protected]
https://buymeacoffee.com/rinalynn
Rinalynn, total freedom, breaking chains, zero emission technology, Fritz Freud, suppressing technology, powers that be, Oliabo,