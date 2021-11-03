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Understanding 3D/4D/5D Living - The Unseen Revealed - How to Recognize Different Dimensions
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22 views • November 03, 2021
If you've spent any time over the past few years around spiritual communities and those committed to living into an expanded state of consciousness, then you've likely heard talk of our current shift from third-dimensional into fifth-dimensional living. In today's Energy Update, I share with you deep insights and understanding around what the 3-D, 4-D, and 5-D realms are all about, along with what you can expect to find within each experience. Drop some comments below to let me know if you're already a part of this conversation or if the perspective offered is new to you, and if you can relate.
I invite you to share this video with others who may be tripping over some of the things I mention as we shift into this next-level life experience.
You can purchase a handcrafted gifts that promote healing, balance, mindfulness, and joy in Holistic Restoration’s online shop at bit.ly/shopholistic
Join the Holistic Healing Circle through my Patreon community (Tier 4 or above) at bit.ly/holisticsupport for a monthly Runecast Energy Forecast and weekly live support sessions!
I invite you to share this video with others who may be tripping over some of the things I mention as we shift into this next-level life experience.
You can purchase a handcrafted gifts that promote healing, balance, mindfulness, and joy in Holistic Restoration’s online shop at bit.ly/shopholistic
Join the Holistic Healing Circle through my Patreon community (Tier 4 or above) at bit.ly/holisticsupport for a monthly Runecast Energy Forecast and weekly live support sessions!
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