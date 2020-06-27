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SomaVeda Thai Yoga Basic Table 1
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4 views • June 27, 2020
SomaVeda Thai Yoga Basic Table 1: Ajahn and Master teach Dr. Anthony B. James demonstrates the Fundamentals of Thai Yoga basic protocol on the table.
There is no freedom without Health Freedom. There is no Health Freedom without informed, voluntary consent. There is no informed voluntary consent without access to education and the truth. Learn SomaVeda® Thai Yoga Therapy and Indigenous, Traditional Natural Medicine and gain control of your health and medical freedom! We have both live and on-line resources, college degrees in spiritual natural medicine and certificate courses in Yoga Therapy and Ayurveda. Call or contact us today at https://thaiyogacenter.com. If you need legal protections from intrusive, medical procedures go to https://somaveda.com... We can help you!
There is no freedom without Health Freedom. There is no Health Freedom without informed, voluntary consent. There is no informed voluntary consent without access to education and the truth. Learn SomaVeda® Thai Yoga Therapy and Indigenous, Traditional Natural Medicine and gain control of your health and medical freedom! We have both live and on-line resources, college degrees in spiritual natural medicine and certificate courses in Yoga Therapy and Ayurveda. Call or contact us today at https://thaiyogacenter.com. If you need legal protections from intrusive, medical procedures go to https://somaveda.com... We can help you!
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