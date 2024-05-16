Judgement and Babylon

-- North America was supposed to be a White and Christian Society.
-- Evangelical Church at peace with Satan’s synagogue.
-- U.S. promoted sodomy and transgenderism overseas — evil.
-- Babylon as an evil empire — Isaiah 13 and Revelation. Arrogance.
-- Mike Johnson, Ally of the Jews, Traitor against Christ.
-- Second Coming Soon? This should not be our focus.
-- Bonus: What will it take to turn this around. Do what they fear most.
Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.