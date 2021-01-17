© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
13 senior citizens die in Norway from vaccination – Biden rolls out his COVID plan
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
220 views • January 17, 2021
President-Elect Joe Biden on Friday afternoon will unveil a plan to overhaul the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines with an eye toward making the shots more accessible to low-income communities of color and combating widespread misinformation and public distrust. Sounds to me like censoring non-government experts.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.