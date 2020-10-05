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History Ignored: James Wilson's Speech on the Constitution
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10 views • October 05, 2020
On Oct. 6, 1787, just over a week after the Confederation Congress voted to send the proposed Constitution to the 13 states for consideration, future Supreme Court justice James Wilson gave one the most prominent and important speeches in support of ratification. Yet, you’d be hard-pressed to find any government schools teaching about it at all.
Path to Liberty: October 5, 2020
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Path to Liberty: October 5, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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