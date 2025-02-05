Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 5, 2025 - David Morgan on Silver, China's 5C Battery Breakthrough and Why the Pentagon Can't Defeat Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com
- Silver Market Volatility and Interview Preview (0:00)
- Gold and Bitcoin Market Analysis (3:09)
- Bitcoin's Transition to Digital Gold and Regulatory Challenges (6:09)
- Health and Pharmaceutical Industry Critique (10:05)
- Child Mutilation and Legal Action (13:56)
- US Military Dominance and China's Technological Advancements (28:56)
- China's Catal 5C Battery Breakthrough (31:42)
- Decentralization and Off-Grid Living (1:04:33)
- Quantum Radar and Stealth Aircraft Detection (1:07:04)
- China's HQ-9 Air Defense System and Its Impact on US Military Strategy (1:24:12)
- Thermal Emissions and Missile Capabilities (1:24:31)
- US Military Vulnerability and Iran's Response (1:25:58)
- China and Russia's Support for Iran (1:29:01)
- US Military Dominance and Technological Lateness (1:34:49)
- Economic and Social Implications (1:39:15)
- Silver Market and Investment Strategies (1:49:15)
- Industrial Demand and Supply Chain Issues (2:12:35)
- Government Intervention and Strategic Metals (2:32:49)
- Public Awareness and Self-Reliance (2:40:22)
- Decentralization and Community Support (2:42:59)
- Focus on Community and Preparedness (2:45:02)
- Valentine's Day Sale Announcement (2:46:49)
- Product Highlights and Support (2:48:20)
- Final Remarks and Encouragement (2:50:00)
Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com
▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com
▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
Watch more exclusive videos here:
🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
Follow us on all our social platforms:
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com
🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial
🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore