Marc Lotter: Totalitarian Lawfare Against Donald Trump
The New American
In this interview with The New American, Marc Lotter of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) (https://americafirstpolicy.com), a former Director of Strategic Communications for the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign, talks about the lawfare worthy of communist and third-world countries against Donald Trump. Marc argues that the reason for that is the Democrats’ inability to win elections fairly. Other topics discussed include Trump's and Biden’s presidential campaigns.




The New American magazine is covering CPAC and the International Crisis Summit in Washington, D.C., on February 21–24. For more content, please visit: https://thenewamerican.com/tag/cpac/




Please follow Marc Lotter on X (Twitter) at https://twitter.com/marc_lotter

marc lottercpacinternational crisis summitcpac 2024

