Marc Lotter: Totalitarian Lawfare Against Donald Trump

In this interview with The New American, Marc Lotter of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) (https://americafirstpolicy.com), a former Director of Strategic Communications for the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign, talks about the lawfare worthy of communist and third-world countries against Donald Trump. Marc argues that the reason for that is the Democrats’ inability to win elections fairly. Other topics discussed include Trump's and Biden’s presidential campaigns.
The New American magazine is covering CPAC and the International Crisis Summit in Washington, D.C., on February 21–24. For more content, please visit: https://thenewamerican.com/tag/cpac/
Please follow Marc Lotter on X (Twitter) at https://twitter.com/marc_lotter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.