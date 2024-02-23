Marc Lotter: Totalitarian Lawfare Against Donald Trump

In this interview with The New American, Marc Lotter of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) (https://americafirstpolicy.com), a former Director of Strategic Communications for the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign, talks about the lawfare worthy of communist and third-world countries against Donald Trump. Marc argues that the reason for that is the Democrats’ inability to win elections fairly. Other topics discussed include Trump's and Biden’s presidential campaigns.













