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Danger to Ask the Liberal Government Questions about the Central Bank
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61 views • December 10, 2020
Pierre Poilievre Conservative MP and Finance Shadow Minister in Canada asks a question of Liberal Finance Minister of Canada, Chrystia Freeland about the Bank of Canada...
She says it is undermining confidence of Canadians to ask questions about the Bank of Canada.... That it is not responsible behaviour to ask questions...
Be good boys and girls and do not ask questions of your government...
She says it is undermining confidence of Canadians to ask questions about the Bank of Canada.... That it is not responsible behaviour to ask questions...
Be good boys and girls and do not ask questions of your government...
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