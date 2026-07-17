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Accelerated Mastery: From zero to published researcher in 12 weeks? 🎙️ with Dr. Andrew Colarik
jroseland
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Civilization is starving for macro-innovation. For our species to pass Fermi's great filter in the next few centuries, we need more of the kinds of scientific breakthroughs that occurred in the 20th century. But science and academia are broken, so the duty of innovation falls on the shoulders of the individual.

And my guest, Dr. Andrew Colarik--a traveling scholar, nomad, and entrepreneurial academic--has a solution in the form of his Problem-to-Publication Method (P2P Method) for accelerated mastery.


02:27 Meet Dr. Andrew Kolerick and his background

03:41 Why are we stuck in micro-innovation mode?

07:32 The solution: The Problem to Publication Method

17:09 Conducting a smart drug trial and its potential

26:56 Making a better cup of tea: A scientific approach

30:26 No love without truth, no truth without love

33:19 Success stories: Mentees' achievements in 12 weeks

40:48 The 12-week mastery program details

46:46 Common mistakes in pursuit of mastery

49:29 The danger of dogma and ideology

55:10 Custom courses and personalized mentorship

57:55 The five-day program option

59:41 The value of independent thinking and critique

01:02:53 Feedback on the book Hourglass


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1669-colarik

Apply 📄 Elite Academic Mentoring w/Dr. Andrew Colarik

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/P2P-Mentoring


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
interviewscienceeducationpublicationacademiascientific methodmasteryentrepreneurshipjonathan roselandlimitless mindsetandrew colarikmicro-innovationaccelerated learning
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