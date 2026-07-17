Accelerated Mastery: From zero to published researcher in 12 weeks? 🎙️ with Dr. Andrew Colarik

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Civilization is starving for macro-innovation. For our species to pass Fermi's great filter in the next few centuries, we need more of the kinds of scientific breakthroughs that occurred in the 20th century. But science and academia are broken, so the duty of innovation falls on the shoulders of the individual.
And my guest, Dr. Andrew Colarik--a traveling scholar, nomad, and entrepreneurial academic--has a solution in the form of his Problem-to-Publication Method (P2P Method) for accelerated mastery.
02:27 Meet Dr. Andrew Kolerick and his background
03:41 Why are we stuck in micro-innovation mode?
07:32 The solution: The Problem to Publication Method
17:09 Conducting a smart drug trial and its potential
26:56 Making a better cup of tea: A scientific approach
30:26 No love without truth, no truth without love
33:19 Success stories: Mentees' achievements in 12 weeks
40:48 The 12-week mastery program details
46:46 Common mistakes in pursuit of mastery
49:29 The danger of dogma and ideology
55:10 Custom courses and personalized mentorship
57:55 The five-day program option
59:41 The value of independent thinking and critique
01:02:53 Feedback on the book Hourglass
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1669-colarik
Apply 📄 Elite Academic Mentoring w/Dr. Andrew Colarik
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/P2P-Mentoring
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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