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Founded Earth Brothers: Looks Like the Russian Threat Card Is Being Played..[16.11.2021]
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61 views • November 17, 2021
Even though it seems like the cards we were warned about are no longer a thought, the powers that shouldn't be are ramping up the propaganda once again.
Link to "The Final Card" https://youtu.be/eJK1gLHbOxA
1,599 Views nov 16, 2021
FOUNDED EARTH BROTHERS
82.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/O3xJ6i7ZRGw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtu2THvit1LjLONLqvD8uAQ
Link to "The Final Card" https://youtu.be/eJK1gLHbOxA
1,599 Views nov 16, 2021
FOUNDED EARTH BROTHERS
82.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/O3xJ6i7ZRGw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtu2THvit1LjLONLqvD8uAQ
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