BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hilarious take down of a climate nut lol (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1974 followers
Follow
6
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
1460 views • August 06, 2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel Rotten Politics at:-

https://youtu.be/ZrkAB-rJ09g

 6 Aug 2023This is Dan Pena

completely destroying climate alarmism


Please buy me a cup of coffee

if you want to help the channel

buymeacoffee.com/RottenPolitics


Sign up to my website

everything i create goes on there

web site https://rottenpolitics.co.uk/

Merchandise all on the web site folks


Telegram https://t.me/RottenPolitics

GETTR https://www.gettr.com/user/rottenpolics


youtube channels

Rotten Politics

Rotten to the core

sub to both


Discord

https://discord.gg/cPgvMAr4fr

Guilded

https://www.guilded.gg/i/kjeNz8l2


Odysee

https://odysee.com/@RottenPolitics:a

Gab

https://www.gab.com/Rotten_Politics​​​

twitter

https://twitter.com/PoliticsRotten


@PoliticsRotten


Design arts provided by https://the99concepts.com/

if you wish to get your own he can be contacted here

[email protected]

Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingweather modificationco2terraformingweaponizationalarmismfossil fuel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 3

Refresh Your Routine with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 3

HRS Editors
America&#8217;s Infrastructure Is Collapsing: Here&#8217;s Why We Must Prepare Now

America’s Infrastructure Is Collapsing: Here’s Why We Must Prepare Now

Mike Adams
&#8220;The Health Ranger&#8217;s Guide to Surviving Global War, Famine, Plandemics and Grid-Down Scenarios&#8221; on BrightU: Are you ready for the unexpected?

“The Health Ranger’s Guide to Surviving Global War, Famine, Plandemics and Grid-Down Scenarios” on BrightU: Are you ready for the unexpected?

Belle Carter
Uncertainty doesn&#8217;t take a holiday: Get prepared with Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Part 1 deals

Uncertainty doesn’t take a holiday: Get prepared with Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Part 1 deals

HRS Editors
Smart families are planning ahead: Health Ranger Store&#8217;s Black Friday Sale Part 1 starts now

Smart families are planning ahead: Health Ranger Store’s Black Friday Sale Part 1 starts now

HRS Editors
Best Nuts for Survival: Report Cites Lightweight Storage, Nutrition Data

Best Nuts for Survival: Report Cites Lightweight Storage, Nutrition Data

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy