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60 Minutes: Swine Flu (1976)
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58 views • May 10, 2020
CBS '60 Minutes' on the swine flu (also known as H1N1) & the vaccine that was developed to stop the pandemic.
complications deaths lawsuits lies epidemic scare
truth on reports not issued to the public
cdc lies about celebrities taking the shot--false statements in commercials
complications deaths lawsuits lies epidemic scare
truth on reports not issued to the public
cdc lies about celebrities taking the shot--false statements in commercials
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