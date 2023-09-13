Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WARNING President Trump Must AVOID An LGBT Alliance!
channel image
High Hopes
2771 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
30 views
Published Yesterday

John-Henry Westen


Sep 12, 2023


MAGA Republicans have a dire warning for President Trump about his developing relationship with the LGBT lobby, warning Trump that an LGBT alliance will only bring doom to his candidacy in the 2024 Presidential Election. Author, businessman, and scriptwriter Tim Maschler has the written letters — compiled into his brand-new book 'Trump and Sodom' — and hopes to deliver them to Trump as soon as possible. The LGBT lobby will stop at nothing to gain a foothold in the conservative platform, and President Trump is being urged to resist catering to the leftwing LGBT voter bloc. If conservatives are to conserve anything, it must be the pro-life and pro-family values that stand in direct opposition to the LGBT agenda.


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Music Code: MB01QAKJ0V7GBTO


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3h43i0-warning-president-trump-must-avoid-an-lgbt-alliance.html

Keywords
trumppresidentrepublicanscatholiclgbtmagapro-lifealliancepro-familydire warning2024 electionjohn-henry westentim maschlertrump and sodom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket