John-Henry Westen





Sep 12, 2023





MAGA Republicans have a dire warning for President Trump about his developing relationship with the LGBT lobby, warning Trump that an LGBT alliance will only bring doom to his candidacy in the 2024 Presidential Election. Author, businessman, and scriptwriter Tim Maschler has the written letters — compiled into his brand-new book 'Trump and Sodom' — and hopes to deliver them to Trump as soon as possible. The LGBT lobby will stop at nothing to gain a foothold in the conservative platform, and President Trump is being urged to resist catering to the leftwing LGBT voter bloc. If conservatives are to conserve anything, it must be the pro-life and pro-family values that stand in direct opposition to the LGBT agenda.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3h43i0-warning-president-trump-must-avoid-an-lgbt-alliance.html