Sam Shoemate - Cybertruck Bomber Matt Livelsberger’s Email Reveals NEW Evidence | SRS #155

Sam Shoemate is an intelligence officer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 (US Army, Retired). On December 31st, Sam received an email allegedly from Matthew Livelsberger - who would be named as the perpetrator in the detonation of a Tesla Cybertruck at Trump Tower the following day. In this episode of the Shawn Ryan Show, Shoemate brings forward critical information and allegations that cast doubt on the “mainstream” narratives surrounding this event - and many others.





00:00 Introduction and Gifts

05:26 The Shocking Email

09:49 The Manifesto

15:10 Unveiling the Gravitic Propulsion System

20:17 Connecting the Dots

28:25 FBI and CID Involvement

35:28 Tesla Incident Theory

40:18 Drone and UAP Concerns

52:32 Iranian Missiles and Border Security

58:43 Call to Action for Community Safety