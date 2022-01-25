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Medicare DOA by 2026? Social Security by 2034? Black Rock, Vanguard Etc do not want to pay?
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
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142 views • January 25, 2022
Has the globe been bought in a hostile corporate takeover? Does that explain the mandated Russian Roulette most of us have to place with delayed knowledge of how bad we wounded ourselves, or if the chamber had a live bullet in it.

I watched video that is bottom link that is inspiration for this post.

Enron video embedded:
http://starkravingviking.blogspot.com/2022/01/enron-was-biggest-fraud-in-history.html

My email at end of this video:
https://www.brighteon.com/63609b87-b9d4-4012-9460-44920b824feb

#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty

My Monsanto father:
https://secularhumanism.org/authors/dennis-e-erickson/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SS318mKAmKR8/

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko of Upper New York State, successfully treated the Coof with effective commonsense:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kNU88y7Wjtdw/

Carmen Electra is a screen shot of an image search using DuckDuckGo.com
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bankruptmedicaresocial security
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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