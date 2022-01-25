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Medicare DOA by 2026? Social Security by 2034? Black Rock, Vanguard Etc do not want to pay?
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142 views • January 25, 2022
Has the globe been bought in a hostile corporate takeover? Does that explain the mandated Russian Roulette most of us have to place with delayed knowledge of how bad we wounded ourselves, or if the chamber had a live bullet in it.
I watched video that is bottom link that is inspiration for this post.
Enron video embedded:
http://starkravingviking.blogspot.com/2022/01/enron-was-biggest-fraud-in-history.html
My email at end of this video:
https://www.brighteon.com/63609b87-b9d4-4012-9460-44920b824feb
#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty
My Monsanto father:
https://secularhumanism.org/authors/dennis-e-erickson/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SS318mKAmKR8/
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko of Upper New York State, successfully treated the Coof with effective commonsense:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kNU88y7Wjtdw/
Carmen Electra is a screen shot of an image search using DuckDuckGo.com
I watched video that is bottom link that is inspiration for this post.
Enron video embedded:
http://starkravingviking.blogspot.com/2022/01/enron-was-biggest-fraud-in-history.html
My email at end of this video:
https://www.brighteon.com/63609b87-b9d4-4012-9460-44920b824feb
#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty
My Monsanto father:
https://secularhumanism.org/authors/dennis-e-erickson/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SS318mKAmKR8/
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko of Upper New York State, successfully treated the Coof with effective commonsense:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kNU88y7Wjtdw/
Carmen Electra is a screen shot of an image search using DuckDuckGo.com
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