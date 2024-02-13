The Outer Appearance is Irrelevant To God

Many of us look at the outward appearance. And this leads to bias, prejudice, and many other forms of discrimination.
The LORD warned Samuel against this. "And it came to pass, when they were come, that he looked on Eliab, and said, Surely, the LORD's anointing is before him.
"But the LORD said unto Samuel, look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature, because I have refused him: (In other words, God rejected him.) for the LORD seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the LORD looketh on the heart" (1 Samuel 16: 6-7, KJV).
