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How To Prepare Store Bought Eel / Unagi (市販パック鰻を美味しく頂く方法)
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110 views • July 21, 2021
✅ Ingredients
🟢 Preparation Technique #1
🔸 Use running purified water.
🟢 Preparation Technique #2
🔸 1/2 gallon of purified water.
🔸 2-tablespoons of organic vinegar.
🔸 2-tablespoons of baking soda.
✅ Tags
#Unagi #Eel #Preparation
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🟢 Preparation Technique #1
🔸 Use running purified water.
🟢 Preparation Technique #2
🔸 1/2 gallon of purified water.
🔸 2-tablespoons of organic vinegar.
🔸 2-tablespoons of baking soda.
✅ Tags
#Unagi #Eel #Preparation
✅ Please follow us.
✅ Facebook Private Group
https://www.facebook.com/groups/713530336092536/
✅ INSTAGRAM (Main Account)
https://instagram.com/the_comical_chef
✅ INSTAGRAM (Secondary Account)
https://instagram.com/sashimimann
✅ BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XMSeSYMkWPEH/
✅ Business Inquiry (連絡先)
[email protected]
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