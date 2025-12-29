CERN, Secret Dimensions, and the Vatican’s Dark Portal Rituals - Victor-Hugo Vaca II

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Art is the last bastion of free speech, says Victor-Hugo Vaca II, an artist and the founder of the Modern Art Music Movement. He has dedicated his life to shedding light on the darkness, and he currently lives near the border of Russia, between warzones and hotspots of global conflict. Victor-Hugo is passionate about bringing truth to the light in order to combat globalist deception, and he uses his art as a form of reporting, painting the news, and utilizing his platform to help save humanity. Victor-Hugo says America is the last country standing in the way of the one-world government’s arrival. He also talks about why the former Pope partook in a strange and eerie “portal” ritual at the Vatican in 2024. “It’s all symbolism,” Victor-Hugo says. “They’re trying to get people to change their perception.” He describes this era as the “Age of Deception” and the “Age of the Apocalypse.”
TAKEAWAYS
The world is moving closer to digital slavery
According to some, CERN has identified at least 17 new dimensions
In the near future, the government may implement Project Blue Beam to create mass illusions to manipulate the populace
Victor suggests that the elites may even stage a fake alien invasion to frighten people and force them to comply to the New World Order
