🇷🇺🇺🇦 Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 12th April

🇷🇺🇺🇦Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥During the night, high-precision air- and sea-based missiles destroyed 1 ammunition depot and 1 secure hangar with Ukrainian aircraft at Starokonstantinov military airfield, Khmelnitskiy region, as well as 1 ammunition depot near Gavrilovka in Kiev region.



✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 32 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 1 Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system near Novomikhailovka, 1 radar for illumination and guidance of S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near Zolotarevka, as well as 1 command post and 18 areas of Ukrainian military equipment concentration.



💥Russian Air Defence means shot down 2 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the air near Berdyansk and Melitopol.



📊In total, 130 aircfaft and 99 helicopters, 244 anti-aircraft missile systems S-300, Buk-M1, Osa AKM, 443 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,139 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 241 multiple launch rocket systems, 917 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,046 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.



❗️On April 11, in Mariupol, the remnants of Ukrainian troops surrounded on the territory of the "Illicha" plant made an unsuccessful attempt to break out of the city at night.



▫️A group of up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers on armoured vehicles tried to fight their way out of the plant and leave the city in a northern direction.



▫️Air and artillery strikes foiled this breakthrough attempt.



▫️3 Ukrainian tanks, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 7 vehicles and up to 50 military personnel were destroyed. Another 42 Ukrainian servicemen voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered.



Source @MoD Russia