7 views • 1 day ago
This dance-rock track launches with bold lead synths, swirling pads, and a bouncy, funky synth bass under brisk, driving, syncopated drums drenched in gated reverb, Bright, staccato guitar and textural New Wave lines interplay, Soulful lead vocals glide above layered, echoing harmonies, especially on the dreamy, spacious chorus, Energetic ad-libs and emphatic shouts spark transitions, fueling dynamic momentum and dancefloor appeal

(Intro) Hey, y'all, whoo! I don't care if you got no legs! Dance on your knees! (Chorus) You're out of touch, I'm out of time (Time!) But I'm out of my head when you're not around You're out of touch, I'm out of time (Time!) But I'm out of my head when you're not around (Verse 1) Shake it up is all that we know Using the bodies up as we go I'm waking up to fantasy The shades all around aren't the colors we used to see Broken ice still melts in the sun And times that are broken can often be one again We're soul alone, and soul really matters to me Take a look around (Chorus) You're out of touch, I'm out of time (Time!) But I'm out of my head when you're not around You're out of touch, I'm out of time (Time!) But I'm out of my head when you're not around (Bridge) Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh, oh Reaching out for something to hold Looking for a love where the climate is cold Manic moves and drowsy dreams Or living in the middle between the two extremes (Verse 2) Smoking guns hot to the touch Would cool down if we didn't use them so much, yeah We're soul alone, and soul really matters to me Too much (Chorus) You're out of touch, I'm out of time (Time!) But I'm out of my head when you're not around You're out of touch, I'm out of time (Time!) But I'm out of my head when you're not around

Keywords
drivingbrightthis dance-rock track launches with bold lead synthsswirling padsand a bouncyfunky synth bass under brisksyncopated drums drenched in gated reverbstaccato guitar and textural new wave lines interplaysoulful lead vocals glide above layeredechoing harmoniesespecially on the dreamyspacious chorusenergetic ad-libs and emphatic shouts spark transitionsfueling dynamic momentum and dancefloor appeal
